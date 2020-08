Μια 74χρονη «βάζει τα γυαλιά» στους νέους με την σωματική της διάπλαση -Δεν σταματά να αθλείται [εικόνες]

View this post on Instagram

Let’s talk about joy! 💕💕 One of the things I’m working on this year is rediscovering my joy in the little things. I try to not say no to new things, and if someone wants to go do something, I do my best to chime in. This week I learned how to ride a scooter by myself, and it was both scary and exhilarating! I drive a Jeep back home and don’t think twice about heading out on the highway but there’s something about being in a foreign country that seems intimidating, you know what I mean? But when @katietrainsalot offered to teach me, I decided to jump at the offer! 🤗 You know, it’s doing all of these little things and finding pleasure in them, that have brought back this great youthful feeling in me. Biking to the beach by myself when my daughter and son-in-law were away, trying out new recipes, learning how to drive a scooter, reading a new book...I think we can get into a rut in life and start shying away from new opportunities and growth and we need to do the opposite! 💕 The Joy and laughter in life comes from trying new things and learning, and staying wide open to the world. So do more of that! You’re only the way you are because you decide it to be so. At any given moment you can set yourself free! Who’s with me? What new thing will you try? With love, Joan ❤️ . Photo taken in the beautiful beaches of Tulum, @posadamargherita