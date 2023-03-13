Όσκαρ 2023: Live η τελετή απονομής των φετινών βραβείων -Οι υποψηφιότητες ανά κατηγορία - iefimerida.gr

H ώρα για την φετινή 95η απονομή των βραβείων Όσκαρ έφτασε!

Μια από τις μεγάλες -ενδεχομένως και ιστορική- αλλαγές φέτος είναι η απόφαση να αντικατασταθεί το κόκκινο χαλί με ένα στο χρώμα της σαμπάνιας, κάτι που βάζει τέλος σε μια παράδοση 62 ετών. Όπως και κάθε χρόνο, η τελετή θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο Dolby Theatre στο Λος Άντζελες στις 8μμ τοπική ώρα. Παρουσιαστής θα είναι, για τρίτη φορά από το 2018, ο Τζίμι Κίμελ.

Το Everything Everywhere All At Once (Τα πάντα όλα), σε σκηνοθεσία Daniel Kwan και Daniel Scheinert, βρίσκεται στην κορυφή της λίστας των υποψηφιοτήτων με 11 συνολικά. Ακολουθούν με εννέα υποψηφιότητες το Ουδέν Νεώτερον από το Δυτικό Μέτωπο και το The Banshees of Inisherin με τον Κόλιν Φάρελ.﻿

Live η τελετή απονομή των Όσκαρ 2023 μέσα από το iefimerida.gr

Οι ταινίες με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες στα Όσκαρ 2023

Οι υποψηφιότητες

Καλύτερη ταινία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Τα Πάντα Όλα)

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness (Το τρίγωνο της θλίψης)

Women Talking

Καλύτερη σκηνοθεσία

Μάρτιν ΜακΝτόνα (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ντάνιελ Κουάν και Ντάνιελ Σέινερντ (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Στίβεν Σπίλμπεργκ (The Fabelmans)

Τοντ Φιλν (Tár)

Ρούμπεν Έστλουντ (Triangle of Sadness)

Οι υποψήφιες για Όσκαρ Α' Γυναικείου Ρόλου﻿

Κέιτ Μπλάνσετ, Tár

Άνα ντε Άρμας, Blonde

Άντρια Ράιζμπορο, To Leslie

Μίσελ Γουίλιαμς, The Fabelmans

Μισέλ Γέο, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Οι υποψήφιοι για Όσκαρ Α' Ανδρικού Ρόλου

Όστιν Μπάτλερ, Elvis

Κόλιν Φάρελ, The Banshees of Inisherin

Μπρένταν Φρέιζερ, The Whale (Η Φάλαινα)

Πολ Μεσκάλ, Aftersun

Μπιλ Νάι, Living

Οι υποψήφιες για Όσκαρ Β' Ανδρικού Ρόλου

Μπρένταν Γκλίσον, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Μπράιαν Τάιρι Χένρι, Causeway

Τζαντ Χερς, The Fabelmans

Μπάρι Κίογκαν, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Κι Χουί Κουάν, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Οι υποψήφιες για Όσκαρ Β' Γυναικείου Ρόλου

Άντζελα Μπάσεt, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Χονγκ Τσάου, The Whale

Κέρι Κόντον, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Τζέιμι Λι Κέρτις, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Στέφανι Σου, Everything Everywhere All at Once



Ειδικά εφέ﻿

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Φωτογραφία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Σκηνογραφία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Κινούμενα Σχέδια

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Best

Turning Red

Διεθνής Ταινία

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

﻿The Quiet Girl

Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Marsha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Καλύτερο Τραγούδι

Applause από το Tell It Like a Woman

Hold My Hand από το Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up από το Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu από το RRR

This is a Life από το Everything Everywhere All at Once

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

TÁR

Triangle of Sadness



Μοντάζ

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

TAR

Top Gun: Maverick

Ντοκιμαντέρ Μεγάλου Μήκους

All That Breathes

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed

Fire Of Love

A House Made Of Splinters

Navalny

Κομμώσεις και Μακιγιάζ

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Μουσική

All Quiet On The Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere

The Fabelmans

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Ήχος

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία – Animation

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία - Live Action

Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

The Red Suitcase

Night Rider