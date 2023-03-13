 Όσκαρ 2023: Live η τελετή απονομής των φετινών βραβείων -Οι υποψηφιότητες ανά κατηγορία - iefimerida.gr
OSCARS

Όσκαρ 2023: Live η τελετή απονομής των φετινών βραβείων -Οι υποψηφιότητες ανά κατηγορία

Αγαλματίδιο από την τελετή των Οσκαρ 2020
ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΑ: AP
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

H ώρα για την φετινή 95η απονομή των βραβείων Όσκαρ έφτασε!

Μια από τις μεγάλες -ενδεχομένως και ιστορική- αλλαγές φέτος είναι η απόφαση να αντικατασταθεί το κόκκινο χαλί με ένα στο χρώμα της σαμπάνιας, κάτι που βάζει τέλος σε μια παράδοση 62 ετών. Όπως και κάθε χρόνο, η τελετή θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο Dolby Theatre στο Λος Άντζελες στις 8μμ τοπική ώρα. Παρουσιαστής θα είναι, για τρίτη φορά από το 2018, ο Τζίμι Κίμελ.

Το Everything Everywhere All At Once (Τα πάντα όλα), σε σκηνοθεσία Daniel Kwan και Daniel Scheinert, βρίσκεται στην κορυφή της λίστας των υποψηφιοτήτων με 11 συνολικά. Ακολουθούν με εννέα υποψηφιότητες το Ουδέν Νεώτερον από το Δυτικό Μέτωπο και το The Banshees of Inisherin με τον Κόλιν Φάρελ.﻿

Live η τελετή απονομή των Όσκαρ 2023 μέσα από το iefimerida.gr

Οι ταινίες με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες στα Όσκαρ 2023

Οι υποψηφιότητες

Καλύτερη ταινία

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once (Τα Πάντα Όλα)
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Triangle of Sadness (Το τρίγωνο της θλίψης)
  • Women Talking

Καλύτερη σκηνοθεσία

  • Μάρτιν ΜακΝτόνα (The Banshees of Inisherin)
  • Ντάνιελ Κουάν και Ντάνιελ Σέινερντ (Everything Everywhere All At Once)
  • Στίβεν Σπίλμπεργκ (The Fabelmans)
  • Τοντ Φιλν (Tár)
  • Ρούμπεν Έστλουντ (Triangle of Sadness)

Οι υποψήφιες για Όσκαρ Α' Γυναικείου Ρόλου﻿

  • Κέιτ Μπλάνσετ, Tár
  • Άνα ντε Άρμας, Blonde
  • Άντρια Ράιζμπορο, To Leslie
  • Μίσελ Γουίλιαμς, The Fabelmans
  • Μισέλ Γέο, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Οι υποψήφιοι για Όσκαρ Α' Ανδρικού Ρόλου

  • Όστιν Μπάτλερ, Elvis
  • Κόλιν Φάρελ, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Μπρένταν Φρέιζερ, The Whale (Η Φάλαινα)
  • Πολ Μεσκάλ, Aftersun
  • Μπιλ Νάι, Living

Οι υποψήφιες για Όσκαρ Β' Ανδρικού Ρόλου

  • Μπρένταν Γκλίσον, The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Μπράιαν Τάιρι Χένρι, Causeway
  • Τζαντ Χερς, The Fabelmans
  • Μπάρι Κίογκαν, The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Κι Χουί Κουάν, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Οι υποψήφιες για Όσκαρ Β' Γυναικείου Ρόλου

  • Άντζελα Μπάσεt, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Χονγκ Τσάου, The Whale
  • Κέρι Κόντον, The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Τζέιμι Λι Κέρτις, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Στέφανι Σου, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Ειδικά εφέ﻿

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Φωτογραφία

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths
  • Elvis
  • Empire of Light
  • Tár

Σκηνογραφία

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans

Κινούμενα Σχέδια

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • The Sea Best
  • Turning Red

Διεθνής Ταινία

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Close
  • EO
  • ﻿The Quiet Girl

Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους

  • The Elephant Whisperers
  • Haulout
  • How Do You Measure a Year?
  • The Marsha Mitchell Effect
  • Stranger at the Gate

Καλύτερο Τραγούδι

  • Applause από το Tell It Like a Woman
  • Hold My Hand από το Top Gun: Maverick
  • Lift Me Up από το Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Naatu Naatu από το RRR
  • This is a Life από το Everything Everywhere All at Once

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • TÁR
  • Triangle of Sadness

Μοντάζ

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • TAR
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Ντοκιμαντέρ Μεγάλου Μήκους

  • All That Breathes
  • All The Beauty And The Bloodshed
  • Fire Of Love
  • A House Made Of Splinters
  • Navalny

Κομμώσεις και Μακιγιάζ

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • The Whale

Μουσική

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere
  • The Fabelmans

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Living
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Women Talking

Ήχος

  • All Quiet On The Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way Of Water
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία – Animation

  • The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse
  • The Flying Sailor
  • Ice Merchants
  • My Year of Dicks
  • An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία - Live Action

  • Irish Goodbye
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupille
  • The Red Suitcase
  • Night Rider
