Το πρόγραμμα διατροφής μιας personal trainer -Βήμα-βήμα η προετοιμασία κάθε γεύματος [εικόνες]

. . Hiiiiii❤️ I’m currently eating 6x days in a mild deficit & 1x high day! I decided to choose 4x meals from the @bodiesbyrachel App that I have not yet tried and well WOW🤤 The KEY to long term results are ✨Flexibility. Flexibility has allowed me to have so much control over what I eat. I failed at flexible dieting multiple times before I succeeded. It took me a long time to shift my mindset from ‘good’ and ‘bad’ food to just food/energy. This week we challenged our BBR girls to step outside their Meal Guides and use the BBR Food journal & Recipes to be flexible! It’s been amazing to watch so many of them over time transition into flexible dieting. ✨Pre-Planning. Being flexible still requires planning. I don’t think it matters how advanced you are. Planning is the key to success, but remember things don’t always go to plan, and we have to learn that it’s okay and we just do our beet to work around it. ✨Consistency. I don’t know how many times you’ve all heard me say this but consistency trumps perfection ANYDAY! Focus on all the small changes you are making because I promise you they add up. Mistakes are okay, they are great imo. Because we learn and we improve. We often learn more in our losses then we do in our success. ✨ Education. Keep learning, be eager to know more, experiment with new things. Having an understanding of why and how to do things correctly allows for more flexibility. -No protein shake, great I can have an egg white omelette instead. -No laying hamstring curl machine, great I can use a dumbbell instead. The more we know, the easier this becomes. Be patient, keep working, keep improving. Whatever you do, don’t let your own journey overwhelm you, your inspos started somewhere too, remember that❤️ Let me know if you want to see a high day?