Μένουμε σπίτι και γυμναζόμαστε: Μαθαίνουμε swing, κάνουμε pilates και kangoo [βίντεο]

Keep smiling and resist! 😀💃🏼🌷🙌🏻🎉 Let's DANCE! Thanks Paolo Straface for the challenge! Stay strong and healthy! All my love to Italy! Next: Melina Palatsidi (Malamatenia) Kelly Spanou Nikoleta Blana Nikoletta Oreianou Ioa Pan Pavel Rukin Oier Mees Dimitris Stavropoulos Timos Damopoulos Betty Pouliou Iwannhs Kalhmerhs Monica Namia Eleni Petala Σοφία Μπουμπαγατζόγλου Makis Croys Iakovos Dimitriou Nontas Karavias James Simeon ———————————————— TO ALL MY FRIENDS In this particular period of time, what we can do to help fighting against Coronavirus is very limited. As swing dancers, who are trapped at home, we hope to encourage all those who have been fighting at the front line and to spread the joy of dancing to the world. We want to do this through launching a dance relay. To cheer for yourself and for all those who have been suffering, we would like to spread this positive energy globally. If you also like this idea, please bring you own idea and join us!!! How to join: Step 1: Introduce yourself in the beginning of the video “Hello, my name is xx, I am from xxx + Here is my idea OR anything you want to say Step 2: learn a solo routine (A section) and improvise the B section (music: Capital idea -Gene Krupa) *please refer to the example* ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e9ACSo5XZMA ) -it's in Chinese, let me know if you wan a English version Step 3: Share your video on the social platforms and spread it to more people(tag your friends!) Step 4: we will upload the video from time to time, If you want to be featured in our video, please send your recorded video to us in the following ways: 1. PM me!! 2. We-chat:735201969 (If you have) 3. E-mail: swingtopia2020@gmail.com yuexing.huang@icloud.com #authenticjazz #letsdance #coronachallenge