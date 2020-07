Ολο το Τικ Τοκ συζητά για αυτό το βίντεο -Με την μητέρα που είναι 46 και δείχνει 25

View this post on Instagram

Hello new and old friends! Thank you for joining in me in my little slice of the internet. I wanted to share a bit about me so that you can get to know the real me. 🥰 ✨I’m Gail and I’m a 46-year old mom of two boys, ages 11 and 13. This is the first time I’ve revealed my age on social media so this is a big deal! 😁 ✨I started my blog in 2015 as a place to share fashion tips and to encourage others to explore fashion in a way they wouldn’t normally. ✨I grew up in Jamaica until age 12 then moved to the states and lived in Queens. ✨My husband, Marcelo, is from Argentina and is the most supportive man I know. This month, we will be married for 23 years! Yep, I married young. ✨We bought our first house on Long Island in 2005. ✨I’m the youngest of three. My sister is a project manager for an airline company and my brother is a Command Master Chief in the U.S. Navy currently residing in Japan. ✨My dad passed away from dementia a few years ago and my mom lives not too far from us. ✨My favorite color used to be blue until a few years ago when it changed to yellow and green. ✨I work full-time for an outsourcing company on a major beauty brand. ✨I studied English and Education in college in order to become a teacher but decided against it. ✨I developed a potty mouth when I started working at ad agencies. Stress can do that to ya but I never curse in front of my kids. 😅 ✨My boys have no interest in social media and will only take pics for the gram if I bribe them. 😂 ✨People who know me know that I love everyone and I will give you the benefit of the doubt until you prove me wrong. ✨I’ve learned that in life you have to stand up for yourself because no one else is going to do it for you. Now, tell me a bit about yourself.