Μυστικά νεότητας: Η Vera Wang αποκάλυψε τι κάνει και ενώ είναι 71, φαίνεται 20

#PrideTogether 🏳️‍🌈 — Today marks the 50th anniversary of NYC Pride march that took place a year after the 1969 Stonewall riots amplified by trans women of color like Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera. Let us remember the sacrifices made & celebrate LOVE. XX V 🖤🤎❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 @ZalesJewelers is teaming up with @GLAAD and celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride this weekend with a VIRTUAL Pride Parade. Post a walk to join in! Tune in @zalesjewelers to watch the parade. Music: the charismatic, unique & talented.. @rupaulofficial ❤️