Ναυαγοσώστρια έχασε 10,5 κιλά σε 8 εβδομάδες με αυτές τις ασκήσεις των 45 δευτερολέπτων [εικόνες]

Seeing as everyone wants to know how my F45 8 week challenge 21 went well here are my results. I started at 76.5kg 8 weeks ago and at 31.7% Body fat %. I have lost 10.4KG and 12% body fat! plus put on a KG of muscle and feel like a new person!! I'm now at 66.1KG and 19.7% Body fat! Cannot thank the guys and girls at F45carrara enough really!! They pushed me so hard and I wanted it so bad!! There is no looking back and I hope my journey can inspire and motivate others that it's not impossible to get to where you want! It's not just the physical difference mentally I am so much more and now I will never need another recipe book with the app!! I will be posting more soon as I have already had so many people asking about my journey and how I have achieved this!! So stand by. Before shots taken on 01/02/2019 After shots taken on 31/03/2019