Conde Nast Traveler: Αυτά είναι τα 5 καλύτερα ξενοδοχεία στην Ελλάδα -Κρυμμένα μέσα σε σπηλιές ή στο δάσος με θέα τη θάλασσα [εικόνες]

View this post on Instagram

Nestled amongst lush greenery, our eco-friendly hotel ELIVI SKIATHOS is designed and purpose-built for relaxation and refreshment in nature. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #eliviskiathos #elivimoments #luxuryresorts #skiathosisland #ecofriendly #ecofriendlyhotels