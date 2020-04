Τίπι Χέντρεν, μια αληθινή βασίλισσα των λιονταριών -Μεγάλωσε την κόρη της Μέλανι Γκρίφιθ στο Χόλιγουντ, με λιοντάρια για κατοικίδια

View this post on Instagram

Tippi Hedren and her pet lion Neil photographed by Michael Rougier for LIFE Magazine (1971)⁣⁣ ⁣ “I cringe when I see those pictures now, I have to tell you we were stupid beyond belief. We should never have taken those risks. These animals are so fast, and if they decide to go after you, nothing but a bullet to the brain will stop them.”⁣⁣ ⁣ Tippi established the nonprofit Roar Foundation in 1983 and maintains the Shambala Preserve which cares for and protects endangered exotic cats.