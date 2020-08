Eνα νέο διεθνές site γεννιέται αφιερωμένο αποκλειστικά στον γλύπτη Takis -Από το Μουσείο Κυκλαδικής Τέχνης

View this post on Instagram

'We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Takis. His uniquely poetic and endlessly inventive spirit will be missed by all those who knew him, as well as by the many more who encountered his art. It was a great privilege for all of us at Tate Modern to have worked with him on his exhibition. Using magnetism, light and sound as his raw materials, Takis’s audacious sculptures were a radical break from convention. I’m sure he will continue to be an inspiration to artists for generations to come.' - Achim Borchardt-Hume, Director of Exhibitions & Programmes, Tate Modern Takis, sculptor of magnetism, light and sound. Born October 29, 1925, in Athens, died August 9, 2019.