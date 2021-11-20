Viral: Delivery man walks in Athens antique shop and plays supremely on a dusty piano | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

A delivery man from Moshato, Athens, went viral when he walked into an antique shop, took his seat at the piano, put his fingers on the ivory keys and filled the room with the harmonising power of music.

The sublimely cool moment was captured by the shop owners and posted on their YouTube page. The antique shop is called "Dear Old Habits"(Paliosynithies), and is located in Moshato.

Soon after they placed their order the delivery man arrived. He stepped in and as soon as he saw the old, dusty piano he walked up to it, took the seat and started playing "Comptine d' un autre été - l' après-midi", a classic piece by Yann Tiersen, made popular as the soundtrack of French film "Amélie".

The shop owners posted a very touching message on social media about the talented young man, and how respectful we ought to be to art and artists.

"This is the moment: a delivery man walks into an antique shop and comes across an old piano. Upon seeing it he feels the urge the breath some life into its dusty being… Experiencing a young man making, just out of the blue, a rusty piano come alive was miraculous…Food for thought… So very talented people striving out there for a living… deprived of opportunities.

P.S.: This video is only telling us how mindful and good mannered one should always be to everyone. Brilliant… Enjoy it…❤ 👏 ".