Viral: The touching love story of the 80-year-olds who got married in Athens﻿ | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Over the hill but young at heart, run the post by Kostas Bakoyiannis, Mayor of Athens, who united in marriage 87-year-old Nikos with 85-year-old Martha.

Having experienced the loss of their spouses, Nikos and Martha pulled together 15 years ago. Ever since they have been sharing a daily routine, but as a matter of fact had not recited the marital vows. Nikos had proposed marriage in the past, but the proposal went unanswered until it was forgotten.

“Love lift us up to where we belong” sings the old song, so Martha, surprising her spouse to be, assented to the marriage Nikos had been waiting for_fifteen years of waiting is no waste land to the lovebird. Nikos worked on surpassing all obstacles, in full faith.

She didn't want to get married, I really don’t know why and how, but all of a sudden she playfully asked, "Are we getting married after all? "Are we not? I answered, I got to The Citizens’ Service Centre for the certificates, papers and all, and we are happily married now. A companionate relationship is the best one can hope for, Nikos said, when interviewed by the iefimerida.

Let us follow the story from its very start. Nikos, born in 1934, emigrated to Germany at a very young age, where worked for huge factories, mainly as a textile engineer. He got married, even went so far as to open a beer hall in Munich, stayed in Germany for 52 years, and after all made up his mind to return to Greece.

I met Martha years ago in a tavern where some live music and dancing was going on. I was a regular there and she would be coming along with her girlfriends. I would sit in a corner with my food and beer when one day she approached and asked me to dance. She came up and asked “do you tango?” I immediately replied “I’ll do my best”. That is how we got acquainted and have never parted ever since.

Meeting Pavlos Bakoyannis in Munich

During his long stay in Germany, Mr. Nikos had happened to meet Pavlos Bakoyannis in person at the beer house he owned in Munich. He briefly described the acquaintance to the son of deceased Pavlos Bakoyiannis, Kostas Bakoyannis, Mayor of Athens.

"In a few words I sketched my meeting his father at my beer house in Munich. He was deeply moved, I was touched myself. He hugged us both! Such a warm human being, such a jewel! I hear quite some criticism about him, but to my mind Athens has never been as nice before”.

The civil marriage of Nikos and Martha went online when Kostas Bakoyannis posted on his social media accounts.

"Nikos, do you take Martha as your lawfully wedded wife?

⁃ Absolutely.

⁃ Martha, do you take Nikos as your lawfully weeded husband? ⁃ Very much so.

Kostas Bakoyiannis’ post runs like:

Over the hill but young at heart, a lovely couple of 87 and 85 gets wedded at the Athens Town Hall.