Dave Red Athens: The former offices of the KKE (Communist Party of Greece), becames industrial hotel [photos] | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

The building where the KKE offices were located became an industry hotel, keeping the red accents on the walls and the graffiti along the slogans.

At 25 Veranzerou Street, just below the revamped Omonia Square, there is now a new hotel, the Dave Red Athens.

Until a few years ago, this building housed the headquarters of the KKE in Athens, which has now given way to an industrial hotel, while retaining many of the site's features.

The colour red dominates even the name of the hotel, with Dave Red Athens emphasizing on the industrial designed rooms with neon red lights, bare walls, housing the visitor in the underground side of Athens.

The hotel opened its doors mid-summer and features 87 bedrooms, all of which have private balconies, rooftop terraces with city views, while the hotel's lobby is home to Brown Hotels' signature library, with subversive book titles for every reader.

In fact, at the Brown Hotel chain, some of the rooms feature the graffiti that used to adorn the headquarters of the Communist Party of Greece. As we were told, they have retained the graffiti that was in the space, as well as some further details, out of respect for the history of the building.

Upon entering the hotel, the visitor will be informed by a graffiti on the wall that he is not in an ordinary place, but in a spot loaded with history.

The graffiti is coming to be the monument of the building. "It is no ordinary building. Athens is used to intense protests and has a rich revolutionary history. Much of that history has been written right here where you are. What we now call Dave Red was the headquarters in Athens of the KKE, the Communist Party of Greece."

The hotel's mezzanine floor features a spacious lounge with billiards and arcade games, while the not-your-ordinary meeting room with blackboard on every wall can accommodate any business or non-business meeting.

Every room in the hotel is equipped with a vinyl player and records, while the special t-shirts that decorate the rooms are available for sale at the reception.

In the near future, a burger bar and underground club will be opened on the ground floor of the hotel under the curatorship of the SIX D.O.G.S. team.