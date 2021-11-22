Stunning Kate Middleton's glamorous night -The flirtatious presenter | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Absolutely sparkling, absolutely en vogue Kate Middleton shone last night alongside Prince William in another royal outing.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Royal Variety Performance in London as the event supports the Royal Variety Charity, patronised by Queen Elizabeth. Money raised from last night's performance is to support hundreds of artists in need.

Kate Middleton was glamorous once again, in the green sequined gown by her favourite house Jenny Packham, the showstopping dress she wore for the first time on the 2019 Pakistan tour. Departing from her norm, she wore her hair with a deeper side part and tumbling waves, rather than her usual blowdry, plus a bolder make up, that made her look incredible.

The compliment paid

Serving as master of ceremonies, comedian Alan Carr, dared to compliment the Duchess, making sure to clarify, however, that it was not meant as a hit on.

His very words were: "You are so very beautiful" and addressing Prince William immediately afterwards, he added: "Sir, I'm sure you don't know who I am, but I'm not hitting on your wife."

This year's performance featured Ed Sheeran, Rod Stewart, James Blunt and the cast of Moulin Rouge, Matilda the Musical and Cirque du Soleil. As for the members of the royal family, it was a glittering return to the Royal Albert Hall, right on the same red carpet they had gloriously walked for the premiere of James Bond's latest film in September.