

Only a few days ago, Ivy Getty, the billionaire heiress and great-granddaughter of oil tycoon Jean-Paul Getty, married the chosen one of her heart, Tobias Engel_ the wedding was cherished by members of the former royal family of Greece along international line of guests.

Enjoying the glittering ball were Marie Chantal, Pavlos Glucksburg, Konstantinos Alexios Glucksburg, Achilles Andreas Glucksburg and Maria Olympia, all was brimming with opulence and luxury, down in San Francisco last Saturday.

The newly married threw a 60s themed~before~the~wedding party, with DJ Mark Rohnson playing "Earth, Wind, and Fire". Barbarella was the word mouth of the festivities, the 1968 sci-fi film directed by Jean- Claude Forest, and the guests' costume choices were accordingly.

Marie Chantal, always on the bold side, had a white mini dress on, paired with over the knee boots, while young Maria Olympia walked in a silver dress trailed in black, accessorised with black low-heeled boots. The men were in suits and looked dapper.

As for the wedding day, Marie Chantal picked a rotten apple shade dress, paired with a small leather bag while Maria Olympia, all glamorous, carried a girly look in a pink satin dress.

