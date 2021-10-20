Bernard Arnaut’s son, gets married twice in 3 months -Video from Venice wedding ceremony | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

The son of the third richest man in the world celebrated in Venice his second marriage to his lovebird, three months after the Paris wedding ceremony.

Alexander Arnault is the second son of Bernard Arnault, the LVMH multinational corporation president and CEO, ranked richest man on the planet surpassing Jeff Bezos, when his net worth was estimated 186 billion dollars, now ranking third to Jeff Bezos and Ellon Mask.

The 29 years old is executive vice-president at fine jewellers Tiffany & Co, and has previously worked as CEO at luggage brand Rimowa. Geraldine Guyot, 2015 graduate of the Central Saint Martins in London, is the founder of the accessories brand D'Estrëe - a Paris based fashion firm, specialising on jewellery, hats and accessories. Zeraldine was included in the Forbes list of the thirty richest people on earth under 30 years old.

A star-studded guest list

Rapper Pharrell Williams, tennis star Roger Federer, along with Beyoncé and husband Jay Z, who were recently named the new faces of Tiffany &Co, attended the wedding. A spectacularly designed scene hosted Kanye West’s starring performance.

The story goes that the couple met in August 2019 and got engaged just before Christmas, following a romantic proposal in Paris, where the first wedding ceremony was held_images of the dream like bride went around the world.

For the second wedding ceremony held in Venice, the bride wore a stunning high-neck lace gown, featuring a full skirt and long sleeves, her long blonde hair was elegantly pinned in a low chignon.

The Italian press reported that the party was held at Cipriani, the very place Amal and George Clooney had chosen for their grand wedding party.

Just after the Paris wedding Alexandre Arnault posted on Instagram “ It started in 1998 and now it’s a oui-pour-la-vie”. He also shared photos of his wife, Zeraldine, wearing her vintage inspired Loewe silk wedding gown with playful puffed sleeves and romantic embroidery details, shining fairy like in a fairytale night.





