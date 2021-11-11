Heidi Klum in Mykonos - Blue and White Greek flag scenery [images] | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Kylie Minoque and Heidi Klum stroll down town Athens

The German beauty, in charge of presenting Germany's Next Top Model since 2006, is in Greece, walking down city centre along with Kylie Minoque and her life partner, actually strolling around Thission, the ancient temple right in the heart of the city and the quite gardens of Zappeion, off they fly from Athens to Mykonos Island.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

It seems Heidi Klum is enjoying the Cycladic landscape as several Mykonos snapshots were posted, portraying herself with the Greek flag as sole scenery, pics of Little Venice and a night out on her Instagram account. All was stunning.

Check out the photos posted by Heidi Klum