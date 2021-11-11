Ten series for endless binge-watching in winter | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

300 new series from the pay-Tv platforms smooth binge watching_ Greek series are on a strong return



We've chosen ten series, strongly recommended not to be missed.



Scenes From a Marriage



Ingmar Bergman's masterful 1973 mini-series - made both into a historic film and a brilliant play - gets a modern version on HBO, starring Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac. The two actors, having worked together for the film A Most Violent Year, play the story of a married couple right when the relationship is falling apart.

The Affair was directed, written and co-produced by Hagai Levi, producing along the actors as well as and Bergman's own son, director Daniel Bergman.

The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are back for another season, perfectly in the spirit of #Metoo, and also of #Coronaville.

The cast will be joined by Greta Lee from Netflix's Russian Doll and Ruairi O'Connor from The Spanish Princess. The former will play "Stella Bak, a young, ambitious leader of a media company" with a common goal of today's youth, while Ruairi O'Connor will play a successful Youtuber Ty Fitzgerlad.

The series airs on Apple TV+



Impeachment: American Crime Story



Brad Falchuk along with Ryan Murphy (the O.J. Simpson trial and the Versace murder stories) are on a Monica Lewinsky~Bill Clinton picture.

Lewinsky is serving as a co-producer on the series based on the bestseller "A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President", so it runs plain to see that former US President is in for a rough ride. It stars, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Booksmart's Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky and Masters of Sex's Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones.

The series airs exclusively on FOX





Midnight Mass

Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor) pens this highly anticipated horror story series of a small, isolated island community whose strife is heightened by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul's appearance on Crockett Island coincides with inexplicable and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes over the community. The director, however, recently Twitted that Midnight Mass seems like his favourite project, very welcomed indeed.

The series airs on Netflix



Maid

Margaret Qualley, considered Hollywood's Next Big Thing, stars in this series based on Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive. Alex, a young woman who recently walked out of an abusive relationship along her young daughter, is now living in a women's shelter, decides to take her life into her own hands. So she takes a job as a maid. As she is in and out of rich people's homes, she comes to realise that she doesn't need the money and expensive stuff to give her daughter the future she deserves, just a place of their own that they can both call "home." Andie MacDowell - the actress' real-life mother - plays the bipolar mother of the main character, who is unable to understand why her daughter has divorced her partner.

The series consists of 10 episodes and airs on Netflix.





Dopesick



Based on Beth Macy's book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America, the mini-series written by Danny Strong, is directed by Barry Levinson. It follows the evolution of the opioid epidemic from a variety of viewpoints, including that of a doctor in a Virginia mining town who has been convinced by drug companies that OxyContin is not addictive. Michael Keaton in the lead role. He is joined by Rosario Dawson, Michael Stuhlbarg, Kaitlyn Dever, and Peter Sarsgaard.

The series airs on Hulu and Netflix.





Succession: Season 3



The fan favourite series returns for a third season and everyone is eagerly waiting to find out what will finally happen to Waystar Royco. Cox, however, has given us a little hint of what we'll be seeing, saying: "With Shiv and Kendall have been the focus of the show in seasons 1 and 2, I think it's now Roman (Kieran Culkin), the youngest son's turn to show his tough face. He was proved really courageous at the end of season 2. It feels like he's hiding a gun under the table." Newcomers are Alexander Skarsgård as the CEO, Adrien Brody, Justine Lupe as a failed playwright, David Rasche as shadow finance chief Karl Muller, and Hugo Baker as Waystar Royco communications executive of Fisher Stevens.

The series airs on Vodafone TV.





The Great: Season 2



Tony McNamara of The Favourite tells the story of Catherine the Great's adventures with his sharp wit, focusing on how political and religious rivals, as well as her husband, stand in the way of her glorious empire plans. Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning in the lead roles do an excellent job, plus on the credits, the wonderful Gillian Anderson as a newcomer joining the cast.

The series airs in the US on Hulu on 19/11.

The Chestnut Man

Netflix has secured the rights to Soren Sveistrup's top crime novel - in Greek to be released under "The Chestnut Man", to deliver a series true to the spirit of the Scandinavian noir.

It is a psychopath terrorising Copenhagen. Upon leaving each crime he leaves a card: a cast-another object, a handmade doll made of matches and two chestnuts. The dolls went under examination. The Criminal Investigation Department, was severely shocked to to be coming face to face with a discovery: the fingerprints belonged to a girl, the daughter of a minister, who was kidnapped and murdered a year earlier. In order to save innocent lives, a pair of detectives must put aside their differences to connect the gruesome clues left behind by the Castananthrope.

The series airs on Netflix.

Narcos: Mexico

One of Netflix's most acclaimed productions is back for a third and final season. Eric Newman is passing the baton to Carlo Bernard. The third season takes place in the 1990s (the first two were portraying the 1980s) and the storyline meets the independent cartels struggling to survive political unrest and escalating violence. A new generation of kings dominates the war, truth is the first casualty to be recorded.