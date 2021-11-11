Greece: Doubtful two-years parents’ refusal to schooling - "It is all, upon God's will" | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

The pandemic is sweeping the country, Greece, yet some naysayers insist on not being vaccinated along with having their children disobey the protective restrictions.

The mother was noted subversively saying on SKY Tv, she stands against vaccination, against the pandemic restrictions, in consequence being protective of her own children, that is not taking part in mandatory public

schooling, actually a mother of four, refusing to abide by basic measures like facial mask wearing and medical testing.

“I stand against these vaccines and against the unconstitutional measures taken by the government.. If it is God's will that we get sick, we will get sick. Either wearing the mask or not wearing the mask, getting the vaccine or not getting the vaccine, no, I ain’t in fear of having my children getting sick, besides, all and all the tests are unreliable."

It is a family of six children, four at kindergarten, elementary, middle and high school.

"I do not consent to my children wearing masks or taking self-tests. I do not consent to medical procedures on my children. It is the right same practise we followed, like last year, we didn't allow schooling, consequently the teachers have been sued. But evenmore, be prepared for the consequences to follow, lest my children are left out of schooling again, be prepared to compensate on top” the mother was reported saying.

The father's statements follow the stream. "It is a medical act we stand against. Who is to prohibit my acting according to my constitutional right of self defining my availability to medical procedures? Because it's guaranteed, it's my constitutional right. How come you segregate and label people?"

To be reviewed by Public Prosecutor's Office for Minors

The Public Prosecutor's Office for Minors reviewed the subject, while the teachers filled in a complaint memo about been repeatedly harassed by the family. According to Stelios Rizos, director of Secondary Education of Serres, they deny mask wearing, self-tests and everything related to the pandemic and insist on denying their children’s access to public schooling.