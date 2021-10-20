Greece: 66-year-old denier of coronavirus died -His relatives doubted cause of death in distrust | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

A necropsy was requested by relatives of a denier who died of coronavirus in the Serres hospital.

According to GRTimes, this is a 66-year-old man from Drama, unvaccinated, who became ill with coronavirus and had to be hospitalized for about a week at the Serres hospital.

His condition was such that doctors deemed it necessary to intubate him and hospitalize him in the ICU-covid clinic, where he eventually ended up.

His relatives were given a coronavirus certificate of death, only to be rejected, as they did not believe that this was the cause of death, neglecting a positive PCR in their hands.

So, they left the 66-year-old in the hospital's refrigerators for two days or three, until they could initiate and complete the autopsy and necropsy procedures.

As GRTimes notes, cases in which relatives do not accept coronavirus as the cause of death are several at the Serres hospital, but this is the first case in which a request was persistently made and an autopsy was finally performed.

In fact, the procedure followed had the body transferred to the Laboratory of Forensic and Toxicology of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki. There autopsy was performed by a state forensic pathologist, in the presence of an expert appointed by the 66-year-old's family. It was finally confirmed that there was a huge and extensive lung damage, which was caused by the coronavirus.

Only then were his relatives convinced and finally received the body and proceeded with the burial.