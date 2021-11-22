Athens: The lights are on the magical Christmas tree in Omonia | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Athens is rehearsing her festive attire. The lights went on last night, the Christmas tree was all lit up in Omonia Square, calling in the attention of passers-by.

Omonia square after being boldly reconstructed and redecorated with a huge scale fountain is reminiscent of its old glamorous days, evoking beautiful memories of decades past, when it was brimming with life.

All through yesterday morning, the Municipality of Athens technical stuff constructed the large tree in Omonia Square. It was already afternoon when the numerous colourful lights were turned on. Vassilis Rebapis, the photographer for Eurokinissi agency, captured the scene, the fairytale mood of the moment, to share with all citizens, all in need of some comfort and magic.

It is noted that the tree in Omonia is located right next to the 15-meter sculpture of George Zongolopoulos.

All main streets and routes in the city centre have been decorated with festive lights but are on hold, waiting for the cue to light up the entire city. Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis said, "Athens is being decorated earlier on this year. It is noted that in the next period the preparations for Christmas will culminate with the Syntagma Square, which stole the scene last year”

Pics from the Christmas tree in Omonia

