Award-winning artist Alison Jackson is coming to Athens for the first time in an exhibition in December | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

The work of celebrated English artist, photographer and film maker Alison Jackson is coming to Athens for the first time in an exhibition entitled "Alison Jackson in Retrospect: Seeing is Deceiving" at the Pallas Theatre foyer from December 2-9.

The exhibition of unique photographs and videos is organised and curated by Marina Nikoletopoulou.

An English contemporary BAFTA and multi award winning artist, Jackson's work explores the theme of celebrity culture and whether it is possible to believe what we see in a world seen through a medium of screens, images and the internet.

She raises questions about whether photographs are a misleading medium and stresses that we cannot rely on our understanding with respect to photographs, as it is unclear what is real and what is not.

Jackson is presenting - for the first time worldwide - works from her "Disaster Series" in an interplay with her previous and newer work, depicting our phobic fantasies in a world of constant terror, which is made worse by the horrific news broadcast by the media on a 24-hour basis. She also presents a video that she directed for the 40-year anniversary of British band Duran Duran.

The exhibition has no charge for admission and is open at the following times:

