Ζευγάρι με τα δύο παιδιά και τον σκύλο τους ζουν στο βαν τους! Πώς χώρεσαν σε 7,5 τ.μ. ένα ολόκληρο σπίτι [εικόνες]

Always in transit - life in a van is crazy. It's definitely fun, but also definitely crazy. • I find myself laughing at the insanely different things that I deem priority or urgent now as opposed to when I lived in a house. • Things like - where the heck are we going to refill our water tank around here? Do we have enough charge on our battery for the fridge to last through the night? When did I shower last? (recently btw) • The lifestyle comes with such different challenges, but way more perks. Not being attached to material things is a deeply freeing feeling - a feeling of lightness and intention. • Almost at the one year mark living full-time in Edison. I'm excited to reflect back on the last year. It's the time that we committed to originally, but I don't see any plans of slowing down soon.