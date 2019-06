Το συγκινητικό βίντεο της πρώην συζύγου του Αντονι Μπουρντέν για τα γενέθλιά του

View this post on Instagram

A true Legend... Anthony, my Dear friend... Happy Birthday! The world wishes you Peace & Love on your journey 💙🙏🏼✌🏼🕊 🌎#BourdainDay #repost @chefjoseandres ・・・ Let’s post videos celebrating #bourdainday on his birthday...@ericripert and I are honoring him in Singapore where will you celebrate him? People of the World join us!