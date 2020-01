Το Twitter αποθεώνει τον πρίγκιπα Γουίλιαμ: Συνεχάρη έναν κωφό στην νοηματική [βίντεο]

View this post on Instagram

Today The Duke of Cambridge used British Sign Language to congratulate Alex Duguid MBE, as he presented him with his honour at Buckingham Palace. Alex has been the face of popular British TV shows Emmerdale and Coronation Street for its deaf audience for decades, as a British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter. He is an example of how profoundly deaf people can have an impact on their community, their peers and their country. He is passionate about BSL and the need to promote and protect it. Alex has spent the past thirty years giving up his time raising hundreds of thousands of pounds towards community projects benefitting South Tyneside’s deaf community, and teaching BSL classes through the organisation Signature, helping hundreds of people communicate with deaf people — visit @signaturedeaf to find out more about their work. Footage 🎥 courtesy of BCA / @bsl_zone / @newcastlechronicle