Ιρίνα Σάικ για τη ζωή μετά το χωρισμό από τον Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ: Ξυπνάω κάποια πρωινά και είμαι σε απόγνωση

Στη βρετανική Vogue παραχώρησε μια συνέντευξη η Ιρίνα Σάικ, όπου και μίλησε για πρώτη φορά για τον χωρισμό της με τον ηθοποιό Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ.
Η εντυπωσιακή Ιρίνα Σάικ, φωτογραφήθηκε με ανοιξιάτικη διάθεση στο εξώφυλλο του Μαρτίου και ήταν αρκετά εξομολογητική.
Introducing #IrinaShayk as #BritishVogue’s March 2020 cover star. Born in the depths of a Soviet winter, but now living the life of a supermodel, Shayk has a backstory that reads like a fairy tale. In her most revealing interview ever, she opens up to Editor-in-Chief @Edward_Enninful about Hollywood break-ups, single motherhood and why the best is yet to come. Click the link in bio for Edward Enninful’s editor’s letter, and see Shayk captured by #MertAlas and #MarcusPiggott in this season’s most coveted pieces, on newsstands Friday, 31 January. @IrinaShayk wears a @Prada sequined silk-gauze dress and @EmiliaWickstead gloves. Photographed by @MertAlas and @MacPiggott and styled by @Edward_Enninful, with hair by @PaulHanlonHair, make-up by @Lucia_Pieroni, nails by @Chisatochee and set design by @MigsBento.
«Πιστεύω πως σε όλες τις καλές σχέσεις βγαίνουν μαζί πτυχές του καλού και του κακού μας εαυτού. Έτσι λειτουργεί η ανθρώπινη φύση. Δύο σπουδαίοι άνθρωποι δεν σημαίνει ότι θα γίνουν και καλό ζευγάρι», δήλωσε χαρακτηριστικά η Ιρίνα Σάικ αναφορικά με τον χωρισμό της από τον Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ.
Ενώ όπως συνέχισε η ίδια, «Νομίζω ότι ήμασταν πολύ τυχεροί που ζήσαμε αυτή την εμπειρία. Πήραμε πολλά ο ένας από τον άλλον. Η ζωή χωρίς το γράμμα B είναι ένα νέο κεφάλαιο».
“I always thought, ‘I want to be like everyone else,’ so nobody would pick on me. I was really shy as a child. And I kind of hated being in pictures. Look at me now!” #BritishVogue’s March 2020 cover star #IrinaShayk was 19 when she was scouted at a modelling school in Russia. Now famous the world over, the runway heavyweight has conquered more than most can dream of in a lifetime. In the new issue, the model opens up to Editor-in-Chief @Edward_Enninful to discuss everything from her first major breakthrough career moment, to self-acceptance and life after Bradley Cooper. Read the interview in the new issue, on newsstands Friday, 31 January. @IrinaShayk wears a @Gucci plisse dress with leather collar and slip and @InesGloves. Photographed by @MertAlas and @MacPiggott and styled by @Edward_Enninful, with hair by @PaulHanlonHair, make-up by @Lucia_Pieroni, nails by @Chisatochee and set design by @MigsBento.
Η Ιρίνα Σάικ μίλησε επίσης, για για την κόρη τους, Λέα και τον ρόλο της ως μητέρα.
«Είναι δύσκολο να βρίσκεις τις ισορροπίες καθημερινά, όταν είσαι single μαμά και εργαζόμενη. Υπάρχουν μέρες που ξυπνάω και είμαι σε απόγνωση για το πώς να χειριστώ καταστάσεις».
Ποια είναι όμως η άποψη της για τον γάμο; «Όλοι αντιμετωπίζουν τον γάμο διαφορετικά. Αν πιστεύω στον γάμο; Ναι φυσικά. Δεν είμαι ο τύπος του ανθρώπου που είναι κατά του γάμου», υπογράμμισε.
What was it like arriving in Paris as 19-year-old #IrinaShayk? “It was nothing like arriving today. There was no car service, no greeters at the airport,” says the model, reminiscing about simpler but tougher times. “It was an apartment with eight models sharing two bathrooms. It was €50 a week, €25 you had to spend for a week’s Métro ticket. I remember, Friday, Saturday and Sunday we had nothing to eat.” In the March 2020 issue of #BritishVogue, the supermodel gets candid with Editor-in-Chief @Edward_Enninful about her early childhood, making it as an international star and how her priorities have changed since becoming a mother. Read the interview, on newsstands Friday 31 January. @IrinaShayk wears a @Burberry trench coat, corset top and hat, @IntimissimiOfficial knickers, @MaisonFabre leather gloves and @RickOwensOnline leather boots. Photographed by @MertAlas and @MacPiggott and styled by @Edward_Enninful, with hair by @PaulHanlonHair, make-up by @Lucia_Pieroni, nails by @Chisatochee and set design by @MigsBento.
Το πρώην ζευγάρι χώρισε τον περασμένο Ιούνιο αλλά και οι δύο συνεχίζουν να είναι εξαιρετικοί γονείς απέναντι στην κόρη τους. Πολλοί είχαν κατηγορήσει τότε τη Lady Gaga για τον χωρισμό τους, καθώς κατά τη διάρκεια της περσινής απονομής των βραβείων Όσκαρ, η διάσημη τραγουδίστρια τραγούδησε ένα τρυφερό ντουέτο με τον Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ. Ο ένας δίπλα στον άλλο ερμήνευσαν το τραγούδι Shallow, ανταλλάσσοντας βλέμματα γεμάτα νόημα με αποτέλεσμα τα δημοσιεύματα και τα σχόλια να πάρουν «φωτιά» και να μιλούν για έναν κρυφό έρωτα. Κάτι τέτοιο ωστόσο δεν επιβεβαιώθηκε ποτέ.