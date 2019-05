Γιατί Μέγκαν Μαρκλ και πρίγκιπας Χάρι παρουσίασαν το βασιλικό μωρό στο Γουίνδσορ

View this post on Instagram

The flower arrangements displayed during the Wedding Reception for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank last Friday at Windsor Castle were created using autumnal foliage from Windsor Great Park and biodegradable oasis, following The Couple’s autumnal theme and eco-friendly request. Thank you @simonlycett, @paulthomasflowers, John Plested, @hilliergarden, and @davidaustinweddingroses for creating the beautiful arrangements.