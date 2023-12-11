Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2024 -Poor Things, Οπενχάιμερ και Barbie οδηγούν την κούρσα - iefimerida.gr

Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2024 σε όλες τις κατηγορίες για τον κινηματογράφο και την τηλεόραση.
Την κούρσα των υποψηφιοτήτων οδηγούν το «Poor Things», του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου, το «Οπενχάιμερ», του Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν, το «Killers of the Flower Moon», του Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε, αλλά και η «Barbie» και το «Maestro».
Αίσθηση προκαλεί η ολική απουσία του «Ναπολέοντα», του Ρίντλεϊ Σκοτ.
Η τελετή απονομής θα διεξαχθεί στις 7 Ιανουαρίου 2024. Οι Χρυσές Σφαίρες θεωρούνται ο πρόδρομος των Όσκαρ, με τις υποψηφιότητες να δίνουν μια πρώτη γεύση.
Η λίστα υποψηφιοτήτων των Χρυσών Σφαιρών
Κινηματογράφος:
Best Picture (Drama)
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
Best Picture (Musical or Comedy)
- Air
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- May December
- Poor Things
Best Actress (Drama)
- Annette Bening, Nyad
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Greta Lee, Past Lives
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)
- Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
- Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
- Natalie Portman, May December
- Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
- Margot Robbie, Barbie
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Actor (Drama)
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
- Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Best Actor (Musical or Comedy)
- Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
- Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
- Matt Damon, Air
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Supporting Actress
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- Jodie Foster, Nyad
- Julianne Moore, May December
- Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor
- Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Charles Melton, May December
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Director
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Greta Gerwig, Barbie
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Screenplay
- Barbie, Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach
- Poor Things, Tony McNamara
- Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
- Killers of the Flower Moon, Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese
- Past Lives, Celine Song
- Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet and Arthur Harari
Best Original Score
- Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
- Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
- Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and The Heron
- Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
- Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Original Song
- "Addicted to Romance" by Bruce Springsteen - She Came to Me
- "Dance the Night" by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa and Caroline Ailin - Barbie
- "I'm Just Ken" by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt - Barbie
- "Peaches" by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker - The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- "Road to Freedom" by Lenny Kravitz - Rustin
- "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell - Barbie
Best Animated Film
- The Boy and The Heron
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Suzume
- Wish
Best Picture (Non-English Language)
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Fallen Leaves
- Io Capitano
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures
- Barbie
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1
- Oppenheimer
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Τηλεόραση:
Best Drama Series
- 1923
- The Crown
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Best Musical or Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie
- All the Light We Cannot See
- Beef
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Fargo
- Fellow Travelers
- Lessons in Chemistry
Best Actress (Drama)
- Helen Mirren, 1923
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Emma Stone, The Curse
Best Actor (Drama)
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Dominic West, The Crown
Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Best Actor (Musical or Comedy)
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Supporting Actress (Musical, Comedy or Drama)
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Abby Elliott, The Bear
- Christine Ricci, Yellowjackets
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actor (Musical, Comedy or Drama)
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succsession
- James Marsden, Jury Duty
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Alan Ruck, Succession
- Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Best Actress (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
- Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
- Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
- Juno Temple, Fargo
- Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
- Ali Wong, Beef
Best Actor (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)
- Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
- Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six
- Jon Hamm, Fargo
- Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
- David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television (Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie)
- Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
- Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
- Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
- Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
- Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο