Ρέντσο Πιάνο και Ζαν Νουβέλ: Οι δύο μεγαλύτεροι εν ζωή αρχιτέκτονες βρίσκονται στην Αθήνα –Τι θα χτίσουν

People who draw inspiration from—and inspire—cultural projects were at the heart of a discussion held yesterday at the worksite of the Greek National Gallery in Athens. The event was hosted by Greek Minister of Culture and Sports Lina Mendoni and SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos. SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos said, among others, “Culture is the permanent exhibition at the National Gallery, but it is also a heavy metal cover of one of Hatzidakis’s songs performed at the Greek National Opera. Culture, after all, does not conform to stereotypes. And, in turn, we at SNF are here to support it; to give as many people as possible the opportunity to come into contact with its different manifestations, not only a few art lovers, but to everyone. Of course, the discussion on culture does not end here today—we continue it all together each and every day.” Read more at SNF.org Photo credits: Pinelopi Gerasimou & Marilena Katsini