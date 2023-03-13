 Όσκαρ 2023: Στον Μπρένταν Φρέιζερ και στην Μισέλ Γιο τα βραβεία ερμηνείας -Σάρωσε το «Τα Πάντα Όλα» [λίστα] - iefimerida.gr
OSCARS

Όσκαρ 2023: Στον Μπρένταν Φρέιζερ και στην Μισέλ Γιο τα βραβεία ερμηνείας -Σάρωσε το «Τα Πάντα Όλα» [λίστα]

Μπρένταν Φρέιζερ και Μισέλ Γιο τα Όσκαρ ερμηνείας
Μπρένταν Φρέιζερ και Μισέλ Γιο τα Όσκαρ ερμηνείας
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Ολοκληρώθηκε με επικράτηση των φαβορί, αλλά και με μερικές εκπλήξεις η 95η απονομή των Όσκαρ 2023 με την ταινία το «Everything Everywhere All At Once» («Τα Πάντα Όλα) να σαρώνει τα πάντα κατακτώντας επτά βραβεία, από τις έντεκα που ήταν υποψήφια.

Στα αξιοσημείωτα της βραδιάς το Όσκαρ Α' Ανδρικού Ρόλου στον Μπρένταν Φρέιζερ για την ερμηνεία του στην «Φάλαινα», αλλά και το Όσκαρ Α' Γυναικείου Ρόλου στην Μισέλ Γιο για την μοναδική της ερμηνεία στο «Για πάντα όλα». Σημειώνεται ότι η Μισέλ Γιο έγραψε ιστορία σήμερα, αφού έγινε η πρώτη Ασιάτισσα που κατακτά χρυσό αγαλματίδιο

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Ένα ακόμη σημείο που θα μείνει από την αποψινή βραδιά είναι ότι η ταινία «Elvis» δεν πήρε απέσπασε ούτε ένα Όσκαρ, κάτι που απογοήτευσε του συντελεστές του.

Διαβάστε πώς μετέδωσε live το iefimerida.gr την 95η τελετή των Όσκαρ.

Όσκαρ 2023: Τα βραβεία ανά κατηγορία

Όσκαρ Καλύτερης ταινίας

Νικητής: Everything Everywhere All at Once
 All quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The way of water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking

Όσκαρ Α' Ανδρικού Ρόλου

Νικητής: Brendan Fraser, The Whale
 Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Όσκαρ Α' Γυναικείου Ρόλου﻿

Νικήτρια: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
 Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Όσκαρ σκηνοθεσίας

﻿Nικητές: Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
 The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg
Tár, Todd Field
Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

Όσκαρ Πρωτότυπου Σεναρίου

﻿ Nικητής: Everything Everywhere All at Once
 The Banshees of Inisherin
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness

Όσκαρ διασκευασμένου σεναρίου

﻿ Νικητής: Women Talking
 All quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion
Living
Top Gun: Maverick

Όσκαρ Β' Ανδρικού Ρόλου

Νικητής: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
 Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans,
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Όσκαρ Β' Γυναικείου Ρόλου

Nικήτρια: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
 Angela Bassett, Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Όσκαρ καλύτερης ταινίας κινουμένων σχεδίων

﻿ Nικητής: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
 Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Sea Beast
Turning Red

Όσκαρ καλύτερου ντοκιμαντέρ

﻿ Νικητής: Navalny
 All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters

Όσκαρ καλύτερης ταινίας μικρού μήκους

﻿ Nικητής: An Irish Goodbye
 Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase

Όσκαρ καλύτερης φωτογραφίας

﻿ Nικητής: All Quiet on the Western Front
 Bardo
Empire of Light
Elvis
Tár

Όσκαρ για τις καλύτερες κομμώσεις / μακιγιάζ

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

﻿ Νικητής: The Whale
 All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Wakanda Forever
Elvis

Όσκαρ καλύτερων κοστουμιών

﻿ Νικητής: Wakanda Forever
 Babylon
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Όσκαρ καλύτερης ξενόγλωσσης ταινίας

﻿ Nικητής: All quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
 Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
EO (Poland)
The quiet girl (Ireland)

Όσκαρ καλύτερου ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους

﻿ Nικητής: The Elephant Whisperers
 Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
The Elephant Whisperers | Official Trailer | Netflix India

Όσκαρ καλύτερης ταινίας κινουμένων σχεδίων μικρού μήκους

﻿ Νικητής: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
 The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich told me the world is fake and I think I believes it

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Όσκαρ σκηνογραφίας

﻿ Nικητής: All Quiet on the Western Front
 Avatar: the Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans

Όσκαρ καλύτερης μουσικής

﻿ Νικητής: All Quiet on the Western Front
 Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everwhere All at Once
The Fabelmans

Όσκαρ για τα καλύτερα οπτικά εφέ

﻿ Νικητής: Avatar: The Way of Water
 All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick

Όσκαρ καλύτερου ήχου

﻿ Νικητής: Top Gun: Maverick
 All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis

Όσκαρ καλύτερου τραγουδιού

﻿ Νικητής: Naatu Naatu – RRR
 Applause – Tell It like a Woman
Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverφι
This is a Life – Everything Everywhere All at Once

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

Όσκαρ καλύτερου μοντάζ

﻿ Νικητής: Everything Everywhere All at Once
 The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun Maverick

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΒΙΝΤΕΟ
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ ΟΣΚΑΡ 2023 βραβεία Όσκαρ ΒΡΑΒΕΙΑ ΟΣΚΑΡ 2023 oscar Μπρένταν Φρέιζερ

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ