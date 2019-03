Ματωμένες εκλογές στην Τουρκία: Εκλεισαν οι κάλπες-4 νεκροί, 62 τραυματίες

Police have attacked Erdi's polling station In the Yeşilova district of Erdîş (Erciş, Wan province), a stronghold of the HDP. AKP supporters have threatened voters. There was a verbal confrontation, whereupon riot police occupied the polling station #TurkeyElections2019

— Steve Sweeney (@SweeneySteve) 31 Μαρτίου 2019