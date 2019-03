Tραγωδία στην Αιθιοπία: Νεκροί και οι 157 επιβαίνοντες του αεροσκάφους που συνετρίβη

Additional data from Flightradar24 ADS-B network show that vertical speed was unstable after take off.

Take off 05:38:18 UTC

Last position received by FR24 at 05:41:02 UTC

Please note that Addis Ababa airport is located at 7,625 feet AMSL. pic.twitter.com/Uyvfp1x9Xb

