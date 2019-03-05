Θα πάθετε πλάκα με το κορμί της Μαριάντας Πιερίδη -Δένεται κόμπος [εικόνες]

Η τραγουδίστρια Μαριάντα Πιερίδη διαθέτει ένα από τα πιο καλογυμνασμένα κορμιά της ελληνικής σόουμπιζ.
Μητέρα ενός μικρού αγοριού, ερωτευμένη με τον σύζυγό της, διανύοντας το 45ο έτος της ηλικίας της, η Μαριάντα Πιερίδη σίγουρα περνά την καλύτερη φάση της ζωής της.
Δεύτερη μεγάλη της αγάπη μετά το τραγούδι είναι η γυμναστική -αλλωστε από εκεί ξεκίνησε, με αποτέλεσμα να έχει χτίσει ένα κορμί που θα ζήλευαν και οι 20άρες.
Τελευταίος... εθισμός της Μαριάντας Πιερίδη η γιόγκα, όπως φαίνεται και από τις φωτογραφίες με τις οποίες πλημμυρίζει το Instagram, αποσπώντας πολλά likes, για το καλογυμνασμένο της κορμί, για τις δύσκολες ασκήσεις, για την έμπνευση που δίνει.
▪️Lotus : A flower that struggles through mud, to emerge beautiful and whole... 🧘🏻♀️ . . . 📸 @kostaskappaphotography 💙 . . #myyoga #yogateacher #yoga #yogapose #yogaoutside #balance #meditation #freeyourmind #yogaeverydamnday #yogapractice #yogafit #yogateacher #yogajourney #yogalifestyle #yogalife #yogaeveryday #yogainspiration #healthylifestyle #healthyliving #sustainable #sustainableliving #wellness #namaste ☮️💟🕉
Don’t let negative and toxic people rent space in your head! Raise the rent and kick them out.. 💪🏼🙏🏽 another ǝʌıʇɔǝdsɹǝd 🙃 . . 📸 @kostaskappaphotography 💙 . . #myyoga #yogateacher #yoga #yogapose #yogaoutside #balance #meditation #freeyourmind #yogaeverydamnday #yogapractice #yogafit #yogateacher #yogajourney #yogalifestyle #yogalife #yogaeveryday #yogainspiration #healthylifestyle #healthyliving #sustainable #sustainableliving #wellness #namaste ☮️💟🕉
I loooove twist yoga poses..🧘🏻♀️ I had a master class last Saturday with @panos_kontogiorgos that was aaaaall about twists and I can still feel the energy from that on my body!!! In twists you work with the spine and the action of ‘lengthening’ is to create space between the vertebrae. When there's a lack of space, our spine tends to slump or get stuck and our energy levels drop. Through twisting we lengthen the spine and get space between the bones. Then our energy can flow better. Twists give us an instant energy lift and decompress the vertebrae in a safe healthy way...💪🏼 . . 📸 @kostaskappaphotography 💙 . . #myyoga #yogateacher #yoga #yogapose #yogaoutside #balance #meditation #freeyourmind #yogaeverydamnday #yogapractice #yogafit #yogateacher #yogajourney #yogalifestyle #yogalife #yogaeveryday #yogainspiration #healthylifestyle #healthyliving #sustainable #sustainableliving #wellness #namaste ☮️💟🕉
I loooove stretching !!!!! In bed when I wake up in the morning, while I’m working sitting on my chair, before and after workout and of course before I go to sleep at night 🛏😁 Maybe I was a Lion in one of my past lives !!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 . . 📸 @kostaskappaphotography 💙 . . #myyoga #yogateacher #yoga #yogapose #yogaoutside #balance #meditation #freeyourmind #yogafit #yogaeverydamnday #yogapractice #yogafit #yogateacher #yogajourney #yogalifestyle #yogalife #fitness #yogaeveryday #yogainspiration #healthylifestyle #healthyliving #sustainable #sustainableliving #wellness #namaste ☮️💟🕉
Eka Pada Rajakapotasana एक पड़ा राजकपोटसना One Legged King Pigeon Pose A 🧘🏻♀️ . One of four pigeon poses that open the hips and bend the back. . This asana is heavily linked to the svadisthana (spleen or sacral) chakra. Stimulating this chakra, allows you to enliven your sensory experiences and increase your sense of vitality. The importance of control and self-awareness in this asana, makes it ideal preparation for pranayama breathing exercises. This asana and the other variations of pigeon pose, offer a powerful form of emotional release. The opening of the hips has been linked to the release of built-up stress, anxiety and any other negative energy. नमॉस्टे . 🔲photo credits: @kostaskappaphotography . . . #myyoga #yoga #yogapose #chakras #yogaoutside #balance #meditation #freeyourmind #yogaeverydamnday #yogapractice #yogafit #yogateacher #yogajourney #yogalifestyle #yogalife #yogaeveryday #yogainspiration #healthylifestyle #healthyliving #sustainable #sustainableliving #wellness #namaste ☮️💟🕉
“I feel loved” . Keep going! Never matter the challenges swirling around you! Smile, close your eyes and never stop screaming to yourself, that yes... I feel loved..!!! Don’t you dare stop! Keep moving forward! You’ll get where you want to be! 💪🏼♥️🙏🏽 . 📸 @kostaskappaphotography . #myyoga #yoga #yogapose #chakras #yogaoutside #balance #meditation #freeyourmind #yogaeverydamnday #yogapractice #yogafit #yogateacher #yogajourney #yogalifestyle #yogalife #yogaeveryday #yogainspiration #healthylifestyle #healthyliving #sustainable #sustainableliving #wellness #namaste ☮️💟🕉
Vαʅҽɳƚιɳҽʂ Dαყ ♥ so I dedicate this photo to each and everyone of you, my friends and followers & Just in case you have forgotten: You matter❣️ You are loved❣️ You are worthy❣️ You are magical...❣️ LOVE you all ...❤️ . 📸Thank you @kostaskappaphotography for the super photos & photo editing 🖥 🙌🏼👌🏼💙 . . #myyoga #yogateacher #yoga #yogalove #yogapose #yogaoutside #balance #meditation #freeyourmind #yogaeverydamnday #yogapractice #yogafit #yogateacher #yogajourney #yogalifestyle #yogalife #yogaeveryday #yogainspiration #healthylifestyle #healthyliving #sustainable #sustainableliving #wellness #namaste ☮️💟🕉
Teaching is not an imposition of the teachers will, over that of the pupil, not at all! Teaching starts with freedom and ends with freedom... . 🔲photo credits: @kostaskappaphotography . . #myyoga #yogateacher #yoga #yogapose #yogaoutside #balance #meditation #freeyourmind #yogaeverydamnday #yogapractice #yogafit #yogateacher #yogajourney #yogalifestyle #yogalife #yogaeveryday #yogainspiration #healthylifestyle #healthyliving #sustainable #sustainableliving #wellness #namaste ☮️💟🕉
🧘🏻♀️The 6 incredible health benefits of doing a headstand 🔺“Salamba Sirsasana”🔺 (and its many variations, photo: tripod with straight arms.) #myyoga The headstand is a popular pose amongst Yoga enthusiasts, and with good reason. The inverted pose isn’t just done for fun, or because it looks cool. Headstands generate a surprising number of health benefits, both physical and psychological. If you can get into the habit of doing a headstand every morning, you’ll probably start to notice the following seven benefits: 1. Stress Relief 2. Increases your Focus 3. Better Sex Life and Alleviates Depression 4. Strengthens your Arms, Shoulders and Core. 5. Removes toxins from your body. 6. Improves digestion. . Photo credits: @kostaskappaphotography . 💟☮️🕉 #yoga #yogapose #yogaoutside #yogaeverydamnday #yogapractice #yogafit #yogateacher #yogajourney #yogalifestyle #yogalife #yogaeveryday #yogainspiration #healthylifestyle #healthyliving #sustainable #sustainableliving #wellness #namaste
Turn the pain into power! 🧘🏻♀️🙏🏽 .Good morning quote ☀️ #yoga #yogapose #yogaeverydamnday #yogapractice #yogafit #yogaeveryday #yogainspiration #healthylifestyle #healthyliving #sustainable #sustainableliving #wellness
Challenges, are what makes life interesting... overcoming them, is what makes life meaningful 🧘🏻♀️ 💟☮️🕉 . #yoga #yogachallenge #yogaaddict #yogafit #yogapose #yogaeveryday #yogapractice #yogaeverywhere #yogainspiration #yogateacher #yogalove #healthylifestyle #healthyliving #healthylife #healthymind #wellness
