Γιατί όλες θέλουν ο Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ να παρατήσει την Ιρίνα Σάικ για την Lady Gaga (ενώ δεν είναι σωστό)

Y’all talking about Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga as if Irina was just his nobody wife. Must I remind you that Irina is a super model and one of the hottest women alive who could have just about any body she wants?? He is damn lucky to have her.

— 𝖆𝖑𝖕𝖍𝖆 (@Bratzmafia) February 25, 2019