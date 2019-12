Απίστευτες στιγμές στο Μπάκιγχαμ: Η Ελισάβετ με τους ηγέτες όπως δεν τους έχετε ξαναδεί [εικόνες]

View this post on Instagram

Her Majesty The Queen hosted a reception to welcome Heads of State and Government of @nato countries to Buckingham Palace this evening. NATO leaders are in London to attend the NATO Leaders’ Meeting 2019. The Queen was joined by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall as they greeted Heads of State and Government, and their spouses or partners, in the Music Room of Buckingham Palace before hosting a small reception in the Green Drawing Room. The Princess Royal, The Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester also welcomed NATO leaders, members of the delegations and NATO staff in the Picture Gallery. See our previous post to find out more about NATO and watch some footage from the archives 🎥