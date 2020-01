Κόμπι Μπράιαντ: Αυτά είναι τα 9 θύματα της συντριβής -Τα τρία είναι παιδιά [εικόνα]

.@CBSLA has identified all 9 people aboard the helicopter that killed Kobe Bryant & Gianna Bryant, 13

-John Altobelli, wife Keri and daughter Alyssa

-Christina Mauser

-Sarah Chester &daughter Payton Chester

-Ara Zobayan, pilothttps://t.co/0W6MXWZ1n1…/kobe-bryant-crash-who-wa…/ pic.twitter.com/idL1uIxLGQ