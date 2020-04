Γαλλία–κορωνοϊός: Οργή κατά του Μακρόν –Βίντεο τον δείχνει να επιπλήττει εξαντλημένη νοσοκόμα

French President had a war of words with a nurse during a surprise visit to Le Kremlin-Bicêtre Hospital in Paris yesterday. Without the presence of any media, Macron met with hospital personnel who have been working on unveiling clinical research in the fight against #COVID19. But things turned sour when the president criticized the hospital’s working conditions. What's curious, the sequence from the visit that was published by the Elysee on Twitter does not include this intervention, but shows the Kremlin-Bicetre hospital workers cheering and applauding. According to reports, it was a caregiver who enjoined her colleagues to applaud health workers on the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.