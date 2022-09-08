Αλλάζει ο βρετανικός εθνικός ύμνος μετά τον θάνατο της βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ - iefimerida.gr

Ο Θάνατος της βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ, το απόγευμα της Πέμπτης 8/9/2022, επιφέρει μια σειρά από αλλαγές. Μία από αυτές θα είναι και στον βρετανικό εθνικό ύμνο.

Συγκεκριμένα, τώρα που ο Κάρολος είναι ο νέος βασιλιάς της Μεγάλης Βρετανίας, ο εθνικός ύμνος θα αλλάξει και το «God Save the Queen» θα αντικατασταθεί από το «God Save the King».

Όλοι οι υπόλοιποι στίχοι του βρετανικού εθνικού ύμνου θα παραμείνουν ίδιοι, με το «βασίλισσα» να αντικαθίσταται από το «βασιλιάς», όπως το «αυτή» θα αλλάξει με το «αυτός».

Το «God Save the King» (Ο Θεός σώζοι τον Βασιλιά) είναι στην πραγματικότητα ο αυθεντικός τίτλος του εθνικού ύμνου. Γράφτηκε το 1745 και έγινε γνωστός ως ύμνος του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου στις αρχές του 19ου αιώνα.

Η βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ ανακηρύχθηκε βασίλισσα το 1952, όταν οι στίχοι ήταν «God Save the King», προς τιμήν του πατέρα της, βασιλιά Γεωργίου ΣΤ'.

Οι στίχοι του βρετανικού εθνικού ύμνου:

God save our gracious Queen,

Long live our noble Queen,

God save the Queen!

Send her victorious,

Happy and glorious,

Long to reign over us,

God save the Queen!

O Lord our God arise,

Scatter our enemies,

And make them fall!

Confound their politics,

Frustrate their knavish tricks,

On Thee our hopes we fix,

God save us all!

Not in this land alone,

But be God’s mercies known,

From shore to shore!

Lord make the nations see,

That men should brothers be,

And form one family,

The wide world o’er.

From every latent foe,

From the assassins blow,

God save the Queen!

O’er her thine arm extend,

For Britain’s sake defend,

Our mother, prince, and friend,

God save the Queen!

Thy choicest gifts in store,

On her be pleased to pour,

Long may she reign!

May she defend our laws,

And ever give us cause,

To sing with heart and voice,

God save the Queen!

