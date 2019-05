Νεαρή αποκαλύπτει τη σκοτεινή πλευρά του μόντελινγκ -Απαιτήσεις να χάσεις εδώ και τώρα πόντους, πιεστικό τσεκ στο φαγητό

View this post on Instagram

Really incredibly overwhelmed by the support from you all & the media interest in @themodelmanifesto - I really hope it has kicked off a conversation about the modelling industry that is long overdue - about the debt that agencies can get you into unknowingly, the terrible contracts models unwittingly sign into (and never see again!) and the complete lack of power models have over their own careers and lives. This isn’t to say the entire industry is bad and I am extremely grateful to have had the good opportunities that I had and to the people that were supportive during this. However the dark sides of my story that has been picked up so quickly is one of thousands - when writing the book I met models who had been put on starvation diets costing £30 a day if they dropped below a size 8, models who had been locked in rooms to lose weight, models who were sexually abused on shoots and blamed for it - there is so much more waiting to come out and I hope that my speaking out has inspired others to share their story too, at least to someone you trust. You are not alone. 💫