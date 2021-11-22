Turkish F-16 infringe Athens FIR, fly over Panaghia and Oinousses | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

A Turkish military aircraft on Monday entered Athens FIR without submitting a flight plan and flew over the island of Panaghia at 1,000 feet at 13:32.

Ten minutes later, a pair of Turkish fighter jets entered Athens FIR without submitting a flight plan and flew over Panaghia at 22,000 feet and Oinousses at 13:45 at 14,000 feet.

The same pair of F-16 flew again over Panaghia and Oinousses at 12,000 feet at 13:48, at 25,000 feet at 13:50 and at 21,000 feet at 13:52.

The Turkish fighter jets were recognised and intercepted by Greek ones according to the international rules.