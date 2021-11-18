Two pairs of Turkish F16s flew over Greek islands without submitting flight plans | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Two pairs of Turkish F-16 fighter aircraft on Thursday entered Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) without submitting flight plans. They flew over the island of Agathonissi at 10:00, one pair flying at 11,000 feet and the second pair at 24,000 feet, the Hellenic National Defense General Staff said.

Four minutes later, one pair of Turkish fighter jets also flew over the islands of Makronissi and Anthropophaghi in the Fourni island complex at 28,000 feet.

All the Turkish military aircraft were recognized and intercepted by Greek Air Force planes, in accordance with international rules.