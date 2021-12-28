Thanos Plevris: Skyrocketing of Covid-19 infections expected on Tuesday | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

COVID-19 confirmed incidents are expected to soar on Tuesday with over 18,000 new infections, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said to public broadcaster ERT on Tuesday.

At the same time, it leaves open the possibility of additional measures before 3 January 2022. The epidemiological committee will meet on Wednesday to review the epidemiological data.

The pandemic and its variant Omicron appears to be strongly present in Greece and especially in the region of Attica where the infections post a significant increase. This increase troubles the scientists but the hospitals are not under pressure so far, Plevris said.