 Thanos Plevris: Skyrocketing of Covid-19 infections expected on Tuesday | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Thanos Plevris: Skyrocketing of Covid-19 infections expected on Tuesday

thanos plevris
Thanos Plevris, Photograph: Giannis Panagopoulos / EUROKINISSI
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

COVID-19 confirmed incidents are expected to soar on Tuesday with over 18,000 new infections, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said to public broadcaster ERT on Tuesday.

At the same time, it leaves open the possibility of additional measures before 3 January 2022. The epidemiological committee will meet on Wednesday to review the epidemiological data.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ

The pandemic and its variant Omicron appears to be strongly present in Greece and especially in the region of Attica where the infections post a significant increase. This increase troubles the scientists but the hospitals are not under pressure so far, Plevris said.

Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ