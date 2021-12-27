Thanos Plevris: New pandemic measures before the New Year, if necessary -Experts meet | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Thanos Plevris stressed that the government is waiting for the recommendations of the experts, but left open the possibility of taking measures before the New Year.

He also added that the epidemiologists committee convenes today to examine the epidemiological data, to evaluate the applied measures against the spread of the virus and to propose additional measures if they consider them necessary.

On the measures after the New Year, Plevris said that they have not been decided yet and will move on three pillars. The first pillar concerns the entertainment, the problem does not seem to affect the restaurants but the night life where the measures will concern the number of persons, the music and the opening hours. The second pillar concerns sports and the third one the teleworking in the public and private sector. He clarified that there is no thought for changes at schools for the time being.