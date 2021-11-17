 No metro, tram on Thursday, work stoppages in buses and trolleys | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

No metro, tram on Thursday, work stoppages in buses and trolleys

Photograph: Kontarinis Giorgos / EUROKINISSI
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

Metro, electric trains and trams will not run on Thursday in protest against the death of a foreperson killed while supervising works on the ISAP electric rail line (metro line 1) on Tuesday.

The workers of Urban Rail Transport S.A. (STASY), the fixed-track public transport operators, are demanding the immediate assumption of safety measures to prevent workplace accidents.

Additionally, there will be work stoppages by public transport bus drivers from the start of the shift until 09:00 and from 21:00 until the end of the shift and by Athens trolley buses from 13:00 to 15:00.

