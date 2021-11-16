 Athens: Two work stoppages in bus, trolleys on Thursday in reaction to fatal metro line accident | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

Athens: Two work stoppages in bus, trolleys on Thursday in reaction to fatal metro line accident

Bus and trolley workers in Athens will be holding two work stoppages on Thursday, in reaction to the fatal labor accident at Metro Line 1 on Tuesday, as announced by their respective unions.

Therefore, buses and trolleys will not run from the start of the shift until 09:00 in the morning, and again from 21:00 in the evening until shift's end.

The unions say they demand immediate accountability for the tragic accident and due maintenance of all relevant infrastructures.

