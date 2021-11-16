Athens: Two work stoppages in bus, trolleys on Thursday in reaction to fatal metro line accident | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Bus and trolley workers in Athens will be holding two work stoppages on Thursday, in reaction to the fatal labor accident at Metro Line 1 on Tuesday, as announced by their respective unions.
Therefore, buses and trolleys will not run from the start of the shift until 09:00 in the morning, and again from 21:00 in the evening until shift's end.
The unions say they demand immediate accountability for the tragic accident and due maintenance of all relevant infrastructures.
