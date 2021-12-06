Two more confirmed cases of Omicron variant found in Greece | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Two suspected cases of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, involving people who had recently travelled to Greece from South Africa, were confirmed to be infections with the new variant on Monday.

The two cases were first mentioned by the health minister on Saturday are not related to the first confirmed case of Omicron in Greece, a Greek who had traveled from South Africa to Chania.

They are two travellers came from South Africa before the ban was imposed. The National Public Health Organisation (EODY) has already taken all the necessary steps to track and trace their contacts.