First case of 'Omicron' variant detected in Crete | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

The first case of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus has been identified in Greece.
Health Minister Thanos Plevris confirmed on Thursday during a briefing on to clarify the measures for the compulsory vaccination of all permanent residents of Greece who are over 60.
According to Plevris, the case concerns a Greek citizen from South Africa in Crete and the National Public Health Organisation has taken all the necessary steps to track his contacts.
