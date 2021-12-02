 First case of 'Omicron' variant detected in Crete | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr
ENGLISH

First case of 'Omicron' variant detected in Crete

plevris
Photograph: Vasilis Rempapis / EUROKINISSI
NEWSROOM IEFIMERIDA.GR

The first case of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus has been identified in Greece.

Health Minister Thanos Plevris confirmed on Thursday during a briefing on to clarify the measures for the compulsory vaccination of all permanent residents of Greece who are over 60.

According to Plevris, the case concerns a Greek citizen from South Africa in Crete and the National Public Health Organisation has taken all the necessary steps to track his contacts.

ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ ΣΥΝΕΧΙΖΕΙ ΜΕΤΑ ΤΗΝ ΔΙΑΦΗΜΙΣΗ
Ακολουθήστε το στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο 
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ Greece VACCINATION

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

×
ΣΧΟΛΙΑΣΜΟΣ
Tο iefimerida.gr δημοσιεύει άμεσα κάθε σχόλιο. Ωστόσο δεν υιοθετούμε τις απόψεις αυτές καθώς εκφράζουν αποκλειστικά τον εκάστοτε σχολιαστή. Σχόλια με ύβρεις διαγράφονται χωρίς προειδοποίηση. Χρήστες που δεν τηρούν τους όρους χρήσης αποκλείονται.

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ