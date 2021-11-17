Masterpieces of Greek art at Bonhams' Greek Sale in Paris - Hot favourites | ENGLISH | iefimerida.gr

Parthenis, Gyzis, Theophilos, Engonopoulos, dozens of masterpieces of Greek art, are featured in the Greek Sale of Bonhams in Paris

The Art Expertise is organising the 39th Greek Sale for Bonhams on November 24, marking 20 years of cooperation with the house and 28 years of presence in the Greek art market.

As part of the firm's strategic international expansion, the auction will be held for the second time in Paris, the historic capital of European philhellenism, where during the glorious moments of the Revolution the strong and lively friendship between Greece and France was born.

The highlight of the auction is expected to be the emblematic and most important work by Konstantinos Parthenis (1878-1967), The Apotheosis of Athanasios Diakos (350,00-550,000 Euros), the jewel of the famous collection of Spyros Loverdos (1877-1934), which symbolically comes to be auctioned in the year of the 200th anniversary of the beginning of the Liberation Struggle.

Another important work that will attract the interest of collectors is the masterpiece of 19th century painting, The Tama (200,000-300,000 Euros) by Nicolaos Gyzis (1842-1901), which meets in Paris the later version of the work, currently on display at the Louvre in the exhibition Paris-Athens, Birth of Modern Greece 1675-1919, a fortunate coincidence shedding light on Greek painting in international art scenes.

The Emperor Constantine Palaiologos at the Battle of 29 May 1453, by the naive storyteller of Greek history, Theofilos Hadjimichael (1871-1934), is an absolutely unique narration of a bright day of Greek history, one of the best preserved large-scale portrayals of the Emperor, a national treasure indeed (120,000-180,000 Euros).

The auction on 24 November will present four more works by Theofilos Hadjimichael, the very master of real~life~history and real~life~myth, four masterpieces of an unquestionable artistic genius, where imagination is uninhibitedly portraying the past, mythical and historic, far reached and close at hand, at the same time, in the same totally free spirit manner.

Nikos Hadjikyriakos-Gikas (1906-1994), is represented by three works from the collection of the renowned London gallery Lady Noel Evelyn 'Peter' Norton. Attention seems to be particularly drawn to Dead Nature with Samovar (120,000-180,000 Euros) from the artist's mature period, where the solid, geometrically shaped composition of the artist's cubist works is clearly evident.

Increased interest is also expected for the two works by the Greek surrealist Nikos Engonopoulos (1907-1985), Commentators of a Future Text (130,000-180,000 Euros) and The Return of Vissarion (60,000-80,000 Euros).

The Emperor Constantine Palaiologos/Theofilos Hadjimichael,

The most sought-after artist of recent years, Yannis Moralis (1916-2009) is represented in the upcoming Greek Sale with two oil paintings from different periods. Namely, Poetry (100,000-150,000 Euros) painted between 1965-67 and Near the Sea (80,000-120,000 Euros) of 2006.

A list of extremely important Greek artists, such as Konstantinos Volanakis, Theodoros Rallis, Georgios Iakovidis, Vasileiou Hatzis, Yannis Tsarouchis, Spyros Vasileiou, Yannis Spyropoulos, Apostolos Geralis, Giannis Gaitis, Nikos Kessanlis, Giorgos Zongolopoulos, Theodoros Stamos, Panagiotis Tetsis, Nikos Kessanlis, Takis, Dimitris Mytaras, Alekos Pheasantos, Kostas Tsoklis, Pavlos, Achilleos Drougas, Giorgos Derpa, Theodoros Pantaleon, will be on sale.

Commentators of a Future/Nikos Engonopoulos

After the successful presentation of the works in Athens, the exhibition in Paris will follow from 20 to 24 November at Bonhams, Rue de la Paix 4, 75002.

For more information about the works, please call 210 3636404 or visit art@expertise.gr.

