Greece confirms 10,474 new coronavirus infections, announces second booster shot for ages 30-59 - iefimerida.gr

Greece confirmed 10,474 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

This number brings all confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 3,583,526. Of the daily total, reinfections are estimated at 1,797 in the last 24 hours, while their total since the pandemic began is estimated at 154,546.

There are also 17 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 30,141. Of these, 95.7% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 88 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 69 years and 92.0% have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 45 (51.14%) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 43 (48.86%) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,717 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 192 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +13.61%). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 152.

The median age of new infections is 37 years (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 80 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

Appointments for a second coronavirus booster shot will be available for ages 30-59

Amidst this rise in COVID-19 infection cases, the National Vaccination Committee announced today that appointments for a second coronavirus booster shot will be available as of Monday (June 27) for the 30-59 age group on a voluntary basis.

The committee reiterated its "strong recommendation" that those over 60 years of age get a second booster shot.

It was specified that there is not enough scientific data recommending those aged under 60 get one as well, therefore deciding to get a second booster shot is entirely optional for the 30-59 age group.