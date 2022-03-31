Greece: 21,099 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, 51 deaths and 355 on ventilators - iefimerida.gr

Greece confirmed 21,099 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 3,030,429 infections (daily change: +0.7 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 177 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,525 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 51 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 27,510. Of these, 95.3 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 355 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 69 years and 92.1 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 209 (58.87pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 146 (41.13 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,459 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 457 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -3.38 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 431.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).